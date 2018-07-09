Your first trade for Tuesday, July 10

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of Ameriprise Financial.

David Seaburg was a seller of Twitter.

Dan Nathan was a seller of Facebook.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Twitter.

Trader disclosure: On , the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Pete Najarian is long calls AIG, AMD, AMG, AXP, BAC, BEL, CAKE, CI, COP, COTY, CS, DVN, EWZ, FB, FDC, GDX, GM, HAL, INTC, JD, JNPR, KHC, KKR, MDT, MOMO, MRO, MT, NXPI, ORCL, PBR, RIG, SLV, SPY, SVU, TGT, TWTR, WYNN, XLF, XOP. Pete is long stock AAPL, AMGN, AMP, BAC, BKE, C, CELG, CVX, DIS, DVA, FUL, GM, HAL, HLT, IBM, JNPR, KMI, KO, LOW, MLCO, MRK, MSFT, MU, PEP, PFE, PII, RCL, SBUX, STZ, TGT, UPS, WFC, WYNN, XOM. Pete is long puts GE. Bought AMGN, WYNN, and JNPR calls. Sold AAPL and OIH calls. Bought AMGN stock. Sold NKE and PYPL stock.""Opinions expressed by David Seaburg are solely his own and do not reflect the views and opinions of Cowen Inc. David Seaburg has a financial interest in EDIT."" No changes. Dan Nathan is short IWM and SMH. Dan is long XLF Sept put spread. Dan is long FB Aug put spread. Dan is Long T Oct call spread. Dan added IWM short.Tim Seymour is long AMZA, ACB.TO, APC, APH.TO, BABA, BAC, BIDU, BX, C, CCJ, CLF, CMG, CRON, CSCO, CX, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EA, EEM, ERJ, EUFN, EWM, FB, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, GWPH, HAL, INTC, JD, LEAF, MAT, MCD, MO, MOS, MPEL, NKE, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, TIF, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, X, XLE, XRT, YNDX, 700.HK. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY.