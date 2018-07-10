How Accenture Interactive’s Anatoly Roytman rebuilt his career from scratch after the dotcom bubble burst

It may seem in the not-too-distant past, but when Anatoly Roytman started his own digital agency in the second half of the 1990s, digital was deemed “a very new field.”

Yet it “worked great,” he said — that is until the internet bubble burst and he went bankrupt. So in a way, he had made it, and then lost everything.

“I was starting from scratch (again),” said Roytman, now senior managing director of Accenture Interactive across Europe, Africa and Latin America (EALA).

He told CNBC’s Karen Tso on an episode of “What Drives You” how he had to find a new job and pick himself back up.

“I joined Digitas — Digitas is an agency in the States. I was with them for six years until Publicis bought them. Then I decided to go and look for different types of companies where we could combine technology and creativity,” he said.