Asian shares gain after Wall Street rallies in lead-up to earnings season

The improvement in sentiment came Wall Street closed sharply higher in the last session, supported partially by the release of expectation-topping June jobs data on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.31 percent, or 320.11 points, to close at 24,776.59, posting its best session in more than one month.

Fears that a months-long trade dispute between the U.S. and a number of its trading partners, including China, have kept investors on edge about the implications of a potential trade war affecting global growth and corporate profits. U.S. tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese goods took effect on Friday, with China immediately retaliating with duties on the same amount of U.S. products.

With earnings season ahead, however, trade tensions appear to have dissipated slightly from the spotlight.

"No new news from the U.S.-Sino trade war has helped investors focus back on fundamentals and with the U.S. earnings season starting later this week, the U.S. has led the gains in equities overnight," Rodrigo Catril, senior foreign exchange strategist at National Australia Bank, said in a note.

Elsewhere, U.K. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has resigned and will be replaced by Jeremy Hunt. That development came after Brexit Secretary David Davis stepped down on Sunday as he had objected to British Prime Minister Theresa May's EU withdrawal plan.

The British pound remained under pressure amid the political turmoil. The currency traded at $1.3252 at 8:03 a.m. HK/SIN after falling more than 1 percent in the overnight session.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, stood at 94.064.

In individual movers, Nissan Motor said Monday it had discovered misconduct in exhaust emissions and fuel economy measurement tests. Shares of the automaker were up 2.34 percent, moving in the same direction as other major Japanese automakers in the morning.