EU fines Google $5 billion over Android antitrust abuse

European Union regulators have slapped Alphabet-owned Google with a 4.34 billion euro ($5 billion) antitrust fine for abusing the dominance of its Android mobile operating system, which is by far the most popular smartphone OS in the world.

The European Commission, the EU's executive body, ordered the company to put an end to illegal conduct within 90 days, or else face additional charges of up to 5 percent of Alphabet's average daily worldwide turnover.

Google was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

Shares of the search giant slipped 0.4 percent in premarket trade on news of the fine, which could have been as high as $11 billion, or 10 percent of Alphabet's annual global revenue, according to EU regulation guidelines. The EU first opened its investigation into Android in 2015, two years after receiving a complaint from FairSearch, which, at the time, included the likes of Microsoft and Nokia.

European officials say that Google's parent company unfairly favored its own services by forcing smartphone makers to pre-install Google apps like Chrome and Search in a bundle with its app store, Play. It also said that Google violated competition rules by sometimes paying phone makers to only pre-install Google search on their devices or sign agreements not to sell phones that run other modified, or "forked," versions of Android.