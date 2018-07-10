European shares seen higher as investors shift focus toward earnings

Markets in Europe are poised to start Tuesday’s trade on a higher note as investors focus on upcoming corporate earnings and put trade and political tensions aside.

The FTSE 100 is seen up by 10 points at 7,701; the DAX is seen higher by 40 points at 12,594; and the CAC 40 is set to start higher by 10 points at 5,416; according to IG.

In Asia, markets traded higher following on from a rally during the U.S. session. Traders are more positive ahead of the next earnings season, after a strong jobs report in the U.S. Friday.

Meanwhile, sterling was trading on the defensive after two resignations in the U.K. government. Boris Johnson, the former foreign affairs minister, and David Davis, the former Brexit chief, both resigned citing their different opinions to the prime minister on the Brexit process going forward.

In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel signed a series of commercial agreements with the Chinese prime minister worth about $23.5 billion.

In the corporate world, Ocado and Marks & Spencer are due to report their latest results. The European Union has postponed until next week a decision on Google’s Android system, to avoid clashing with President Donald Trump’s visit to Brussels this week, Reuters reported.

On the data front, there will be balance of trade figures out in the U.K. at 9.30 a.m. London time.