Five money mistakes that can destroy a marriage

At the height of wedding season, no one wants to think about divorce.

However, some trouble starts early — especially when it comes to money.

The leading cause of stress in a relationship is finances, according to a study by SunTrust Bank. The research found that 35 percent of people named money as the primary trouble spot with their partner.