    ×

    Trading Nation

    Here’s how Citi, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo could move when they report earnings this week

    Here’s how three big banks will likely swing on earnings this week
    Here’s how three big banks will likely swing on earnings this week   

    Three of the big Wall Street banks report quarterly earnings at the tail end of this week. For investors looking ahead to Citigroup, Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase earnings on Friday morning, the options market appears to be saying, “Nothing to see here.”

    Stacey Gilbert, head of derivative strategy at Susquehanna, explained Tuesday on CNBC’s “Trading Nation” what the options are implying for shares of the big banks later this week.

    • Financial stocks don’t typically see extreme moves on their earnings reports, but are among the most important watchers during earnings season.

    • Shares of Citigroup, Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan usually see a move in the ballpark of 2 percent in either direction following their reports. Right now, the options market is implying a move of less than 2 percent for each of these names.

    • Notably, while the trend is broadly bullish across the financials’ exchange-traded funds, the options are not implying any particularly outsize moves for the individual names. For investors who’d like to protect any recent gains, the options are relatively cheap at current levels.

    • The financials have not fared well this year, with the sector falling nearly 3 percent year to date while the market has risen 4.5 percent. While Citigroup has sunk more than 8 percent this year and Wells Fargo is down nearly 7 percent in the same time frame, J.P. Morgan shares are barely negative on the year.

    Bottom line: The options market is pricing in smaller-than-usual moves for some of the big banks reporting later this week.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    JPM
    ---
    WFC
    ---
    C
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Sara Eisen

    Sara Eisen joined CNBC in December 2013 as a correspondent, focusing on the global consumer. She is co-anchor of the 10AM ET hour of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET), broadcast from Post 9 at the New York Stock Exchange.

    In March 2018, Eisen was named co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F, 1PM-3PM ET), which broadcasts from CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...