It might be time to take adult kids off the family health plan

Your child has graduated college, moved to a new apartment or a different city and is starting her first real adult job. You’re done paying for tuition, rent and food. So, when is it time to stop paying for health insurance?

Adult children up to the age of 26 can stay on a parent’s health insurance plan, due to the Affordable Care Act. Plans and issuers in the individual market as well as employers are required to offer dependent coverage for married and unmarried children. This decreased the uninsured rate among 18 to 34-year-olds by over 10 percent from 2010 to 2015, according to the American Community Survey.

Yet, just because this a possibility doesn't mean that it is the best choice for adult kids, or their parents.

"You’re doing yourself a disservice if you don’t at least look at the options that are available to you," said Kim Buckey, vice president of client services at DirectPath, a benefits management company.