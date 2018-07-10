In the pursuit of success, it can be tempting to focus on the remarkable few — those who make it fast and make it big — and try to replicate their journey.

But sometimes it can be just as illuminating to look at the other side, to the ones who didn't quite pull it off.

Bryan Long is in the latter camp. The rule, not the exception. One of the proverbial nine in 10 entrepreneurs who fail.

Only, he hasn't just failed once. He's failed, and failed, and failed again.

For a straight-A student with a 4.0 GPA, that might have been a crushing blow. Enough to make him pack it in and return to his engineering job, even. But instead, according to Long, it taught him to turn his traditional view of failure on its head.