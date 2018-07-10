    ×

    Microsoft eliminates some jobs in its international sales force

    • The reduction in its sales force is smaller than last year's round of layoffs.
    • The changes don't reflect a strategy shift.
    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella delivers his keynotes at the company’s flagship technology and business conference -- Future Decoded 2017 in Mumbai, India.
    Satish Bate | Hindustan Times | Getty Images
    Microsoft cut the size of its international sales force this week, laying off a small percentage of its employees, according to a person familiar with the matter.

    The staff reduction is smaller than the round of layoffs a year ago, said the person, who didn't know the exact number of cuts and declined to be named because the announcement hasn't been made public. The move isn't a sign of any changing strategy and is essentially the normal course of business for Microsoft, which began its 2019 fiscal year last week.

    In 2017, Microsoft cut thousands of jobs, or a total of less than 10 percent of its total sales force.

    Microsoft performed the largest sales reorganization in its history last year.

    Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft, speaks during a Microsoft launch event to introduce the new Microsoft Surface laptop and Windows 10 S operating system, May 2, 2017 in New York City.
    Microsoft plans thousands of job cuts in a sales staff overhaul to fuel cloud growth   

