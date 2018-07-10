Microsoft eliminates some jobs in its international sales force

Microsoft cut the size of its international sales force this week, laying off a small percentage of its employees, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The staff reduction is smaller than the round of layoffs a year ago, said the person, who didn't know the exact number of cuts and declined to be named because the announcement hasn't been made public. The move isn't a sign of any changing strategy and is essentially the normal course of business for Microsoft, which began its 2019 fiscal year last week.

In 2017, Microsoft cut thousands of jobs, or a total of less than 10 percent of its total sales force.

Microsoft performed the largest sales reorganization in its history last year.