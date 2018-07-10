Microsoft's new $399 Surface Go seems nice but right now you should still consider the Surface Pro

Microsoft announced its new Surface Go on Monday evening. It's a smaller 10-inch Surface with a starting price at just $399, which makes it a really compelling laptop-tablet hybrid for folks who don't want an iPad and who still want the full power of Windows. You might want to consider Microsoft's larger Surface Pro instead, though.

Consider this: the Intel Pentium Gold-powered Surface Go costs $399 but that doesn't include a keyboard, you just get the tablet. Also, that's for a very basic entry-level model with 4 GB of RAM and just 64 GB of storage. Most folks who are going to be running multiple programs at once are probably going to want to upgrade to the next model up, the Surface Go with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

That configuration costs $549 and, again, you still don't get the keyboard, which costs an additional $100. All in, with the keyboard and the model I think most people should buy, you're looking at $649.