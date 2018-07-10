    ×

    Personal Finance

    Most Americans would give up social media to erase credit card debt 

    • Americans would give up social media, pets and their favorite snacks to have their credit card debt forgiven, according to a survey by Mr.Cooper.
    • Some people with debt have options to repay that they haven't considered.
    506588523MC002_20TH_ANNIVER
    Getty Images

    If you could erase your credit card debt by giving up Facebook for a year, would you do it? Most Americans said in a survey they would give up social media – among other things – to get rid of their debt.

    Credit card debt has continued toclimb over $1 trillion, with the average cardholder having a balance of $6,375, according to a report by Experian. One in three Americans is losing sleep over their debt, and one quarter report that debt has hurt their relationships with family, according to a survey by Mr. Cooper, a non-bank mortgage servicer and lender.

    The survey was conducted online in April 2018, and questioned 1,054 adults with more than $500 in credit card debt.

    Those with debt said they would do extreme things to erase it, even before seeking out financial advice, the survey found. Even though 68 percent of those with credit card debt are concerned about how they will pay it off, very few have plans in place to get rid of it.

    More than two-thirds said that it would take them more than six months to pay off existing card debt, and 8 percent said they would never be able to pay their debts off.

    Nearly 20 percent were not aware of the interest rate on their credit card, and 77 percent carry a balance from month to month instead of paying their bill in full.

    Consumers often don’t fully understand how to use credit cards in their overall financial plan, said Josh Harris, a faculty member at Clemson University and financial planner at Signature Wealth.

    “We see clients when they need help getting out of a financial hole,” said Harris. “Or when they see one coming on the horizon.”

    Tappable home equity skyrocketing
    More homeowners leaving home equity untapped   

    Very rarely do people ask for help proactively to avoid debt, Harris said. When they do start feeling the pain and stress of their financial situation, that’s when they seek advice.

    Find a way out of debt

    There are ways to pay off your card debt that don't include giving up something you love.

    1. Look for money in your home

    If you own a home, you might consider tapping your equity, which likely comes with a lower interest rate than your credit card. Thanks to the new tax law, however, the interest you pay on that loan typically isn't deductible unless it's used toward qualified home improvement expenses, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

    “Millions of American homeowners are sitting on a hidden source of wealth – their home,” said Kevin Dahlstrom, chief marketing officer at Mr. Cooper. “As consumer debt continues to reach all-time highs, tappable home equity is also at its highest level on record.”

    2. Follow a strategic payment plan

    Two popular methods for paying off debt are the “debt avalanche” or “debt snowball.” The avalanche prioritizes paying off the highest interest loan first, while the snowball says to pay off the smallest debt first. Find a plan that works for you and stick to it.

    3. Negotiate your rate

    In some cases, you can negotiate for a lower interest rate. In addition, you can also consider consolidating your debt either with a personal loan or a low-rate transfer.

    4. Pick up a side hustle

    Having a second job could bring in enough extra cash to make a huge dent in monthly bills. The average person with a side hustle made $686 per month, according to a recent study by Bankrate.com.

    5. Actively stick to a budget

    Over half of the respondents of the Mr.Cooper survey said that even though they had debt, they did not have a budget. To eliminate debt, it’s important to have a basic financial plan in place, and the first step is looking at your expenses to determine where you could cut back.

    “Focus on what behaviors brought you to this situation and what steps you can take to eliminate the stress and debt going forward,” said Harris.

    More from Personal Finance

    Learning these in-demand skills could add thousands of dollars to your annual salary

    Here's where you can retire nicely on just $30,000 a year

    These monthly banking fees could ruin your budget

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    NATIONSTAR
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...