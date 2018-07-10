Tesla has signed an agreement to build a factory in Shanghai

Tesla said Tuesday it signed an agreement to build a factory in China to make its electric cars.

Shares of the company climbed nearly two percent Tuesday morning.

Here is a full statement from Tesla:

"Last year, we announced that we were working with the Shanghai Municipal Government to explore the possibility of establishing a factory in the region to serve the Chinese market. Today, we have signed a Cooperative Agreement for Tesla to start building Gigafactory 3, a new electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Shanghai.

We expect construction to begin in the near future, after we get all the necessary approvals and permits. From there, it will take roughly two years until we start producing vehicles and then another two to three years before the factory is fully ramped up to produce around 500,000 vehicles per year for Chinese customers. Tesla is deeply committed to the Chinese market, and we look forward to building even more cars for our customers here.

Today’s announcement will not impact our U.S. manufacturing operations, which continue to grow.”