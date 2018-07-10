    ×

    41. Alabama

    Residents here embrace the low cost of living, but education and health care strike sour notes.

    Assembly team members assist in the chassis marriage of a 2011 Hyundai Sonata at the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) plant in Montgomery, Alabama.
    Mark Elias | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Assembly team members assist in the chassis marriage of a 2011 Hyundai Sonata at the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) plant in Montgomery, Alabama.
    Category
    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Grade
    Workforce 196 36 36 C-
    Infrastructure 218 18 18 B-
    Cost of Doing Business 179 26 7 (Tie) B-
    Economy 128 37 26 D+
    Quality of Life 87 48 50 F
    Technology & Innovation 97 34 31 (Tie) D+
    Education 53 47 47 F
    Business Friendliness 63 36 33 (Tie) C-
    Access to Capital 39 30 29 D+
    Cost of Living 43 8 12 A-
    Overall 1103 41 37 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Kay Ivey, Republican

    Population: 4,874,747

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 2.8 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 3.9 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 6.5 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 5 percent

    Gasoline tax: 18 cents/gallon

    Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable

    Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Regions Bank, Vulcan Materials Company

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

    More From Top States for Business

    Top States Past Year Rankings

    • Overall Rankings 2017

      CNBC unveils its 11th annual America's Top States for Business ranking for 2017, scoring all 50 states on 10 key measures of competitiveness.

    • Top States promos Arm Wrestling
      Overall Rankings 2016

      CNBC unveils its 10th annual America's Top States for Business ranking, scoring all 50 states on 10 key measures of competitiveness.

    • Top States 2015
      Overall Rankings 2015

      CNBC unveils its 9th annual America's Top States for Business. See where your state ranks.

    Latest Special Reports