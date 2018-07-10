40. Arkansas

Economic Profile
Governor: Asa Hutchinson, Republican
Population: 3,004,279
GDP growth (Q4 2017): 2.5 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2018): 3.8 percent
Top corporate tax rate: 6.5 percent
Top individual income tax rate: 6.9 percent
Gasoline tax: 21.50 cents/gallon
Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable
Major private employers: Tyson Foods, Wal-Mart Stores
