    40. Arkansas

    Costs are low in the Natural State, but when it comes to quality of life, you get what you pay for.

    A farmer surveys a rice crop in Arkansas. 
    Bill Barksdale | Getty Images
    Category
    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Grade
    Workforce 186 43 37 C-
    Infrastructure 231 12 12 (Tie) B
    Cost of Doing Business 257 1 7 (Tie) A+
    Economy 127 39 32 D+
    Quality of Life 81 50 47 F
    Technology & Innovation 57 47 48 F
    Education 66 42 38 D-
    Business Friendliness 53 40 39 D+
    Access to Capital 29 36 32 (Tie) D
    Cost of Living 49 2 4 A+
    Overall 1136 40 41 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Asa Hutchinson, Republican

    Population: 3,004,279

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 2.5 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 3.8 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 6.5 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 6.9 percent

    Gasoline tax: 21.50 cents/gallon

    Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable

    Major private employers: Tyson Foods, Wal-Mart Stores

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

