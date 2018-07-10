    ×

    37. Connecticut

    The Nutmeg State suffers from high costs and a bad economy. But scores high on education.

    Snow covers the roof of Aetna Inc. corporate headquarters in Hartford, Connecticut.
    Ron Antonelli | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Category
    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Grade
    Workforce 253 16 7 (Tie) B+
    Infrastructure 150 47 47 D
    Cost of Doing Business 88 46 43 (Tie) F
    Economy 94 45 41 D
    Quality of Life 176 22 23 C
    Technology & Innovation 136 17 13 B
    Education 141 9 3 A-
    Business Friendliness 74 26 32 C
    Access to Capital 64 18 20 (Tie) B-
    Cost of Living 8 43 45 F
    Overall 1184 37 33 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Dan Malloy, Democrat

    Population: 3,588,184

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 2.4 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 4.5 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 7.5 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 6.99 percent

    Gasoline tax: 25 cents/gallon

    Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): A1, stable/A, stable

    Major private employers: United Technologies Corp., General Electric Company

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

