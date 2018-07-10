37. Connecticut

Economic Profile
Governor: Dan Malloy, Democrat
Population: 3,588,184
GDP growth (Q4 2017): 2.4 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2018): 4.5 percent
Top corporate tax rate: 7.5 percent
Top individual income tax rate: 6.99 percent
Gasoline tax: 25 cents/gallon
Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): A1, stable/A, stable
Major private employers: United Technologies Corp., General Electric Company
