38. Delaware

Economic Profile
Governor: John Carney, Democrat
Population: 961,939
GDP growth (Q4 2017): 0.2 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2018): 4.0 percent
Top corporate tax rate: 8.7 percent
Top individual income tax rate: 6.6 percent
Gasoline tax: 23 cents/gallon
Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable
Major private employers: Christiana Care Health Systems, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
