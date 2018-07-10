    ×

    38. Delaware

    The First State is among the worst when it comes to business costs. But it does boast a first-class workforce.

    Category
    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Grade
    Workforce 256 14 15 B+
    Infrastructure 189 35 36 C
    Cost of Doing Business 122 41 40 D+
    Economy 151 25 39 C
    Quality of Life 123 39 37 (Tie) D-
    Technology & Innovation 120 24 18 (Tie) C+
    Education 101 26 36 C
    Business Friendliness 72 28 22 C
    Access to Capital 28 38 38 (Tie) D-
    Cost of Living 16 35 33 D
    Overall 1178 38 40 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: John Carney, Democrat

    Population: 961,939

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 0.2 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 4.0 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 8.7 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 6.6 percent

    Gasoline tax: 23 cents/gallon

    Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

    Major private employers: Christiana Care Health Systems, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

