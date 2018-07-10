    ×

    10. Florida

    The Sunshine State is basking in capital, thanks to a hot economy. Better schools would meet the need for talent.

    Mickey Mouse rides in a parade through Main Street, USA with Cinderella's castle in the background at Disney World's Magic Kingdomin Orlando, Fla. 
    Joe Raedle | Getty Images
    Category
    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Grade
    Workforce 229 27 22 B-
    Infrastructure 247 8 7 B+
    Cost of Doing Business 172 31 30 (Tie) C+
    Economy 227 9 2 A-
    Quality of Life 164 23 24 (Tie) C-
    Technology & Innovation 164 7 28 A
    Education 84 36 40 (Tie) D+
    Business Friendliness 97 16 17 B-
    Access to Capital 91 4 4 A
    Cost of Living 25 26 27 C
    Overall 1500 11 12 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Rick Scott, Republican

    Population: 20,984,400

    GDP growth Q4 2017): 3.7 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 3.8 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 5.5 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 0 percent

    Gasoline tax: 41.36 cents/gallon

    Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AAA, stable

    Major private employers: Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, NextEra Energy, Inc.

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

