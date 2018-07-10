10. Florida

Economic Profile
Governor: Rick Scott, Republican
Population: 20,984,400
GDP growth Q4 2017): 3.7 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2018): 3.8 percent
Top corporate tax rate: 5.5 percent
Top individual income tax rate: 0 percent
Gasoline tax: 41.36 cents/gallon
Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AAA, stable
Major private employers: Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, NextEra Energy, Inc.
