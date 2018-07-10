    ×

    47. Hawaii

    The Aloha State gets high marks for its quality of life, but the cost of living here is high.

    A surfer in the Aloha State.
    Category
    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Grade
    Workforce 148 48 48 D-
    Infrastructure 173 40 40 D+
    Cost of Doing Business 70 49 50 F
    Economy 134 33 35 (Tie) C-
    Quality of Life 264 2 1 A+
    Technology & Innovation 63 42 45 F
    Education 94 31 30 (Tie) C-
    Business Friendliness 37 43 47 (Tie) D-
    Access to Capital 22 42 41 (Tie) F
    Cost of Living 1 50 50 F
    Overall 1006 47 49 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: David Ige, Democrat

    Population: 1,427,538

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 2.0 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 2.0 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 6.4 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 11 percent

    Gasoline tax: 46.92 cents/gallon

    Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, stable

    Major private employers: Bank of Hawaii, Corp., Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

