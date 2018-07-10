    ×

    11. Idaho (Tie)

    The Gem State is attracting  jobs with a booming manufacturing sector. But it needs to invest in education.

    A Micron employee checks a silicon wafer. 
    Seokyong Lee | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Category
    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Grade
    Workforce 227 29 33 (Tie) B-
    Infrastructure 203 24 32 (Tie) C+
    Cost of Doing Business 247 4 11 (Tie) A+
    Economy 241 5 8 A+
    Quality of Life 204 13 18 B-
    Technology & Innovation 95 35 36 D+
    Education 70 40 44 D-
    Business Friendliness 130 3 3 A
    Access to Capital 41 29 41 (Tie) D+
    Cost of Living 38 13 6 B+
    Overall 1496 11 20 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Butch Otter, Republican

    Population: 1,716,943

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 4.8 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 2.9 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 7.4 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 7.4 percent

    Gasoline tax: 33 cents/gallon

    Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, stable

    Major private employers: St. Luke's Health System, Micron Technology, Inc.

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

