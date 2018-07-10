28. Illinois

Economic Profile
Governor: Bruce Rauner, Republican
Population: 12,802,023
GDP growth (Q4 2017): 2.7 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2018): 4.3 percent
Top corporate tax rate: 9.5 percent
Top individual income tax rate: 4.95 percent
Gasoline tax: 35.75 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Baa3, negative/BBB-, stable
Major private employers: Sears Holding Corp., McDonald's Corp.
