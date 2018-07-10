    ×

    28. Illinois

    Companies in the Land of Lincoln want emancipation from onerous regulations. But it scores well for business capital.

    Category
    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Grade
    Workforce 234 25 24 B-
    Infrastructure 205 22 24 C+
    Cost of Doing Business 175 29 30 (Tie) C+
    Economy 115 42 45 D+
    Quality of Life 143 30 27 D+
    Technology & Innovation 152 12 12 B+
    Education 122 17 24 B
    Business Friendliness 26 47 47 (Tie) F
    Access to Capital 91 4 5 (Tie) A
    Cost of Living 26 25 21 C
    Overall 1289 28 31 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Bruce Rauner, Republican

    Population: 12,802,023

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 2.7 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 4.3 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 9.5 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 4.95 percent

    Gasoline tax: 35.75 cents/gallon

    Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Baa3, negative/BBB-, stable

    Major private employers: Sears Holding Corp., McDonald's Corp.

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

