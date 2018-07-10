    ×

    16. Indiana

    The Crossroads of America is known for its infrastructure. But quality of life needs improvement.

    A worker uses a heat gun to smooth out the wrinkles on a car seat during production at the Lear Corp. manufacturing facility in Hammond, Indiana.
    Jim Young | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Category
    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Grade
    Workforce 189 40 35 C-
    Infrastructure 279 2 3 A+
    Cost of Doing Business 245 5 2 A+
    Economy 175 20 10 (Tie) B-
    Quality of Life 100 46 45 F
    Technology & Innovation 114 28 26 C
    Education 85 35 29 D+
    Business Friendliness 126 4 8 (Tie) A-
    Access to Capital 58 24 24 C+
    Cost of Living 41 10 2 A-
    Overall 1412 16 14

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Eric Holcomb, Republican

    Population: 6,666,818

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 2.7 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 3.2 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 6.25 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 3.23 percent

    Gasoline tax: 41.90 cents/gallon

    Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

    Major private employers: Wal-Mart, St. Vincent Health, Eli Lilly and Company

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

