Economic Profile
Governor: Kim Reynolds, Republican
Population: 3,145,711
GDP growth (Q4 2017): 0.7 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2018): 2.7 percent
Top corporate tax rate: 12 percent
Top individual income tax rate: 8.98 percent
Gasoline tax: 30.50 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable
Major private employers: Hy-Vee Food Stores, Principal Financial Group
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence