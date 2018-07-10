    ×

    18. Iowa

    You’ll be flying high with the Hawkeye State’s quality of life. But worker shortages are clipping some companies’ wings.

    Grass-fed dairy cattle roam a section of pasture on the farm belonging to Amish farmer James Swantz in Kalona, Iowa.
    Rachel Mummey | The Washington Post | Getty Images
    Category
    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Grade
    Workforce 191 39 42 C-
    Infrastructure 203 24 23 C+
    Cost of Doing Business 244 6 10 A+
    Economy 132 34 21 C-
    Quality of Life 214 7 9 B+
    Technology & Innovation 116 26 25 C
    Education 129 13 9 B
    Business Friendliness 101 15 11 B
    Access to Capital 29 36 30 D
    Cost of Living 39 12 15 (Tie) B+
    Overall 1398 18 15 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Kim Reynolds, Republican

    Population: 3,145,711

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 0.7 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 2.7 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 12 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 8.98 percent

    Gasoline tax: 30.50 cents/gallon

    Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

    Major private employers: Hy-Vee Food Stores, Principal Financial Group

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

