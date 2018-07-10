    ×

    45. Maine (Tie)

    Quality of life is high in the Pine Tree State, but the poor workforce and infrastructure are negatives for business.

    A freshly cooked lobster from a pot in Portland, Maine.
    Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
    Category
    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Grade
    Workforce 108 50 50 F
    Infrastructure 140 48 48 D-
    Cost of Doing Business 177 27 32 (Tie) B-
    Economy 110 43 38 D+
    Quality of Life 195 15 7 B-
    Technology & Innovation 76 38 41 (Tie) D-
    Education 111 22 20 (Tie) C+
    Business Friendliness 67 34 36 C-
    Access to Capital 39 30 40 D+
    Cost of Living 13 38 38 D-
    Overall 1036 45 46 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Paul LePage, Republican

    Population: 1,335,907

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 2.6 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 2.8 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 8.93 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 7.15 percent

    Gasoline tax: 30.01 cents/gallon

    Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA, stable

    Major private employers: Hannaford Brothers Co., Avangrid

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

