11. Michigan (Tie)

Economic Profile
Governor: Rick Snyder, Republican
Population: 9,962,311
GDP growth (Q4 2017): 2.4 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2018): 4.6 percent
Top corporate tax rate: 6.0 percent
Top individual income tax rate: 4.25 percent
Gasoline tax: 42.42 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA-, positive
Major private employers: Ford Motor Co., The Dow Chemical Company
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence