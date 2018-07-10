    ×

    11. Michigan (Tie)

    The Wolverine State is fiercely devoted to technology and innovation. But high crime and poor health hurt its ranking.

    A General Motors Chevrolet Camaro rolls off the production line at GM's Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant in Lansing, Michigan.
    Getty Images
    A General Motors Chevrolet Camaro rolls off the production line at GM's Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant in Lansing, Michigan.
    Category
    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Grade
    Workforce 278 10 13 A-
    Infrastructure 218 18 19 B-
    Cost of Doing Business 213 19 24 (Tie) B+
    Economy 186 16 9 B
    Quality of Life 136 33 33 D
    Technology & Innovation 173 3 9 A+
    Education 97 28 23 C
    Business Friendliness 77 25 25 C
    Access to Capital 71 15 17 B
    Cost of Living 47 4 3 A+
    Overall 1496 11 11 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Rick Snyder, Republican

    Population: 9,962,311

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 2.4 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 4.6 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 6.0 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 4.25 percent

    Gasoline tax: 42.42 cents/gallon

    Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA-, positive

    Major private employers: Ford Motor Co., The Dow Chemical Company

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

    More From Top States for Business

    Top States Past Year Rankings

    • Overall Rankings 2017

      CNBC unveils its 11th annual America's Top States for Business ranking for 2017, scoring all 50 states on 10 key measures of competitiveness.

    • Top States promos Arm Wrestling
      Overall Rankings 2016

      CNBC unveils its 10th annual America's Top States for Business ranking, scoring all 50 states on 10 key measures of competitiveness.

    • Top States 2015
      Overall Rankings 2015

      CNBC unveils its 9th annual America's Top States for Business. See where your state ranks.

    Latest Special Reports