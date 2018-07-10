    ×

    49. Mississippi

    The Magnolia State offers a very low cost of living, but it is riddled with other issues.

    A farmer directs the driver of the cotton picker during harvest on a farm near Clarksdale Mississippi.
    Scott Olson | Getty Images
    Category
    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Grade
    Workforce 188 41 46 C-
    Infrastructure 172 41 41 (Tie) D+
    Cost of Doing Business 203 22 1 B+
    Economy 55 49 47 F
    Quality of Life 111 42 44 F
    Technology & Innovation 58 46 46 F
    Education 65 43 46 F
    Business Friendliness 28 45 43 F
    Access to Capital 19 43 44 (Tie) F
    Cost of Living 50 1 1 A+
    Overall 949 49 48 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Phil Bryant, Republican

    Population: 2,984,100

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 2.5 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 4.7 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 5 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 5 percent

    Gasoline tax: 18.79 cents/gallon

    Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, negative/AA, negative

    Major private employers: Nissan North America, EastGroup Properties

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

