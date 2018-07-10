49. Mississippi

Economic Profile
Governor: Phil Bryant, Republican
Population: 2,984,100
GDP growth (Q4 2017): 2.5 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2018): 4.7 percent
Top corporate tax rate: 5 percent
Top individual income tax rate: 5 percent
Gasoline tax: 18.79 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, negative/AA, negative
Major private employers: Nissan North America, EastGroup Properties
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence