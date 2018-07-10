    ×

    34. Montana

    Quality of life is high in Big Sky Country. But workforce issues remain.

    Category
    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Grade
    Workforce 180 45 44 D+
    Infrastructure 193 32 30 (Tie) C
    Cost of Doing Business 227 14 11 (Tie) A-
    Economy 132 34 35 (Tie) C-
    Quality of Life 214 7 8 B+
    Technology & Innovation 75 39 37 D-
    Education 104 24 22 C
    Business Friendliness 85 20 26 C+
    Access to Capital 28 38 35 D-
    Cost of Living 20 31 30 D+
    Overall 1258 34 30 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Steve Bullock, Democrat

    Population: 1,050,493

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 1.3 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 3.9 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 6.75 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 6.9 percent

    Gasoline tax: 32.25 cents/gallon

    Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable

    Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Albertson's, Glacier Bancorp

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

