    14. Nebraska

    The Cornhusker State has great schools, but the economy lacks momentum.

    A group of young cows in Nebraska grass pasture.
    Getty Images
    Category
    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Grade
    Workforce 238 22 20 B
    Infrastructure 197 29 26 (Tie) C+
    Cost of Doing Business 255 2 13 A+
    Economy 128 37 27 D+
    Quality of Life 208 11 10 (Tie) B
    Technology & Innovation 104 31 33 C-
    Education 149 3 5 (Tie) A
    Business Friendliness 103 12 6 B
    Access to Capital 31 33 41 (Tie) D
    Cost of Living 36 15 13 B+
    Overall 1449 14 13 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Pete Ricketts, Republican

    Population: 1,920,076

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 0.9 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 2.8 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 7.81 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 6.84 percent

    Gasoline tax: 27.90 cents/gallon

    Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AAA, stable

    Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Berkshire Hathaway

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

