    33. Nevada

    Great infrastructure and low costs help the Silver State, but educational opportunities are poor.

    A roulette table in Las Vegas, Nevada. 
    Getty Images
    Category
    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Grade
    Workforce 194 37 41 C-
    Infrastructure 247 8 8 B+
    Cost of Doing Business 250 3 18 A+
    Economy 204 15 10 (Tie) B+
    Quality of Life 122 40 34 F
    Technology & Innovation 57 47 50 F
    Education 41 50 50 F
    Business Friendliness 92 19 18 B-
    Access to Capital 45 26 26 C-
    Cost of Living 15 36 36 D
    Overall 1267 33 39 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Brian Sandoval, Republican

    Population: 2,998,039

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 3.0 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 4.8 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: None (levies a gross receipts tax)

    Top individual income tax rate: None

    Gasoline tax: 33.78 cents/gallon

    Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA, stable

    Major private employers: Wynn Las Vegas, Las Vegas Sands

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

