    24. New Hampshire

    No state offers more solid protections to business than the Granite State. But the infrastructure is ailing.

    A covered bridge stands over the Saco River in Conway, New Hampshire.
    A covered bridge stands over the Saco River in Conway, New Hampshire.
    Category
    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Grade
    Workforce 241 19 14 B
    Infrastructure 123 49 49 F
    Cost of Doing Business 124 40 39 D+
    Economy 161 22 22 (Tie) C+
    Quality of Life 225 5 6 B+
    Technology & Innovation 116 26 21 C
    Education 157 2 8 A+
    Business Friendliness 146 1 1 A+
    Access to Capital 24 41 32 (Tie) F
    Cost of Living 12 39 30 D-
    Overall 1329 24 18 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Chris Sununu, Republican

    Population: 1,342,795

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 2.5 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2087): 2.7 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 8.2 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 5 percent

    Gasoline tax: 23.83 cents/gallon

    Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable

    Major private employers: Demoulas & Market Basket, Albany International

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

