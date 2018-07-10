36. New Jersey

Economic Profile
Governor: Phil Murphy, Democrat
Population: 9,005,644
GDP growth (Q4 2017): 2.1 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2018): 4.4 percent
Top corporate tax rate: 9 percent
Top individual income tax rate: 8.97
Gasoline tax: 37.10 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): A3, stable/A-, stable
Major private employers: Wakefern Food Corporation, Johnson & Johnson
