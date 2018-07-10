    ×

    36. New Jersey

    Education is flourishing in the Garden State, but high costs and poor infrastructure are choking growth.

    New Jersey is home to several major pharmaceutical companies. 
    Getty Images
    New Jersey is home to several major pharmaceutical companies. 
    Category
    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Grade
    Workforce 244 18 26 B
    Infrastructure 164 43 46 D+
    Cost of Doing Business 59 50 45 (Tie) F
    Economy 138 31 31 C-
    Quality of Life 194 16 13 B-
    Technology & Innovation 134 18 18 (Tie) B-
    Education 145 7 4 A-
    Business Friendliness 33 44 42 F
    Access to Capital 82 9 9 (Tie) A-
    Cost of Living 10 41 41 F
    Overall 1203 36 32 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Phil Murphy, Democrat

    Population: 9,005,644

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 2.1 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 4.4 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 9 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 8.97

    Gasoline tax: 37.10 cents/gallon

    Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): A3, stable/A-, stable

    Major private employers: Wakefern Food Corporation, Johnson & Johnson

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

    More From Top States for Business

    Top States Past Year Rankings

    • Overall Rankings 2017

      CNBC unveils its 11th annual America's Top States for Business ranking for 2017, scoring all 50 states on 10 key measures of competitiveness.

    • Top States promos Arm Wrestling
      Overall Rankings 2016

      CNBC unveils its 10th annual America's Top States for Business ranking, scoring all 50 states on 10 key measures of competitiveness.

    • Top States 2015
      Overall Rankings 2015

      CNBC unveils its 9th annual America's Top States for Business. See where your state ranks.

    Latest Special Reports