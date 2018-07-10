43. New Mexico

Economic Profile
Governor: Susana Martinez, Republican
Population: 2,088,070
GDP growth (Q4 2017): 1.6 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2018): 5.1 percent
Top corporate tax rate: 5.9 percent
Top individual income tax rate: 4.9 percent
Gasoline tax: 18.88 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, negative/AA, negative
Major private employers: Presbyterian Healthcare, PNM Resources
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence