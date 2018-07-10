    ×

    43. New Mexico

    Volatile oil prices weigh on the Land of Enchantment, and schools are poor. But infrastructure is a plus.

    Thousands of people watch the launch of hundreds of balloons during the Mass Ascencion at the opening of the International Balloon Fiesta at Balloon Fiesta Park in Albuquerque, New Mexico. 
    Keith Gillett | Icon Sportswire | Corbis | Getty Images
    Thousands of people watch the launch of hundreds of balloons during the Mass Ascencion at the opening of the International Balloon Fiesta at Balloon Fiesta Park in Albuquerque, New Mexico. 
    Category
    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Grade
    Workforce 208 34 32 C
    Infrastructure 223 17 16 B-
    Cost of Doing Business 188 24 19 B
    Economy 90 46 44 D-
    Quality of Life 113 41 42 (Tie) F
    Technology & Innovation 83 37 27 D
    Education 58 44 45 (Tie) F
    Business Friendliness 44 42 45 D
    Access to Capital 31 33 38 (Tie) D
    Cost of Living 32 19 22 (Tie) B-
    Overall 1070 43 42 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Susana Martinez, Republican

    Population: 2,088,070

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 1.6 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 5.1 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 5.9 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 4.9 percent

    Gasoline tax: 18.88 cents/gallon

    Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, negative/AA, negative

    Major private employers: Presbyterian Healthcare, PNM Resources

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

    More From Top States for Business

    Top States Past Year Rankings

    • Overall Rankings 2017

      CNBC unveils its 11th annual America's Top States for Business ranking for 2017, scoring all 50 states on 10 key measures of competitiveness.

    • Top States promos Arm Wrestling
      Overall Rankings 2016

      CNBC unveils its 10th annual America's Top States for Business ranking, scoring all 50 states on 10 key measures of competitiveness.

    • Top States 2015
      Overall Rankings 2015

      CNBC unveils its 9th annual America's Top States for Business. See where your state ranks.

    Latest Special Reports