    39. Oklahoma

    The Sooner State offers an affordable cost of living, but it needs to deal with its poor schools.

    Oklahoma is investing in clean energy technology. 
    John Kirk | Getty Images
    Category
    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Grade
    Workforce 186 43 38 C-
    Infrastructure 201 27 32 (Tie) C+
    Cost of Doing Business 229 12 20 A
    Economy 136 32 42 C-
    Quality of Life 106 44 48 F
    Technology & Innovation 74 40 44 F
    Education 46 48 43 F
    Business Friendliness 113 7 12 B+
    Access to Capital 30 35 36 (Tie) D
    Cost of Living 48 3 5 A+
    Overall 1169 39 43 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Mary Fallin, Republican

    Population: 3,930,864

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 3.3 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 4.0 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 6 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 5 percent

    Gasoline tax: 17 cents/gallon

    Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, negative/AA, stable

    Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Integris Health, Williams Partners

