    19. Oregon

    The Beaver State has a great economy, but heavy regulation holds back business success.

    A woman runs along a bridge in Portland, Oregon.
    Erik Isakson | Getty Images
    Category
    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Grade
    Workforce 241 19 30 B
    Infrastructure 200 28 20 (Tie) C+
    Cost of Doing Business 163 32 28 C+
    Economy 211 12 10 (Tie) B+
    Quality of Life 193 18 12 C+
    Technology & Innovation 149 14 14 B+
    Education 96 29 27 C-
    Business Friendliness 54 38 41 D+
    Access to Capital 62 20 22 B-
    Cost of Living 6 45 39 F
    Overall 1375 19 17 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Kate Brown, Democrat

    Population: 4,142,776

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 3.7 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 4.1 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 7.6 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 9.9 percent

    Gasoline tax: 36.77 cents/gallon

    Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, stable

    Major private employers: Intel Corp., Nike

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

