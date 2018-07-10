    ×

    30. South Carolina

    The economy is thriving in the Palmetto State, but poor health care is sapping this state’s Southern charm.

    A BMW X6 moves through the assembly line inside the Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) factory in Greer, South Carolina.
    Fred Rollison | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Category
    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Grade
    Workforce 239 21 23 B
    Infrastructure 189 35 30 (Tie) C
    Cost of Doing Business 217 17 16 A-
    Economy 182 17 15 (Tie) B-
    Quality of Life 111 42 36 F
    Technology & Innovation 104 31 35 C-
    Education 101 26 40 (Tie) C
    Business Friendliness 72 28 29 C
    Access to Capital 43 28 28 C-
    Cost of Living 24 27 29 C
    Overall 1282 30 29 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Henry McMaster, Republican

    Population: 5,024,369

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 3.0 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 4.0 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 5 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 7 percent

    Gasoline tax: 20.75 cents/gallon

    Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AA+, stable

    Major private employers: Bi-Lo, SCANA

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

