    20. South Dakota (Tie)

    The Mount Rushmore State is a friendly place for business, but it is no hub for innovation.

    Custer State Park is a state park and wildlife reserve in the Black Hills of southwestern South Dakota.
    Category
    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Grade
    Workforce 225 30 39 (Tie) C+
    Infrastructure 177 38 37 C-
    Cost of Doing Business 239 9 14 A+
    Economy 148 27 22 (Tie) C
    Quality of Life 194 16 14 (Tie) B-
    Technology & Innovation 65 41 41 (Tie) F
    Education 123 16 25 (Tie) B
    Business Friendliness 144 2 2 A+
    Access to Capital 11 45 34 F
    Cost of Living 24 27 34 (Tie) C
    Overall 1350 20 24 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Dennis Daugaard, Republican

    Population: 869,666

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): -0.5 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 3.3 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 0 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 0 percent

    Gasoline tax: 30 cents/gallon

    Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

    Major private employers: Avera Health, Black Hills Corporation

