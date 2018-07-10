13. Tennessee

Economic Profile
Governor: Bill Haslam, Republican
Population: 6,715,984
GDP growth (Q4 2017): 3.0 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2018): 3.5 percent
Top corporate tax rate: 6.5 percent
Top individual income tax rate: 3 percent
Gasoline tax: 25.40 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable
Major private employers: Covenant Health, FedEx
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence