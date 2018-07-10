    ×

    13. Tennessee

    The Volunteer State steps up with a good economy and great infrastructure. But quality of life could use some help.

    Painted guitars hang to dry after being lacquered at the Gibson Guitar Corp. factory in Nashville, Tennessee.
    Jeff Adkins | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Category
    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Grade
    Workforce 229 27 19 B-
    Infrastructure 259 5 2 A-
    Cost of Doing Business 223 15 6 A-
    Economy 232 7 5 A
    Quality of Life 96 47 42 (Tie) F
    Technology & Innovation 109 30 30 C
    Education 88 33 37 D+
    Business Friendliness 112 8 4 (Tie) B+
    Access to Capital 60 23 23 C+
    Cost of Living 46 5 7 A
    Overall 1454 13 9 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Bill Haslam, Republican

    Population: 6,715,984

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 3.0 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 3.5 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 6.5 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 3 percent

    Gasoline tax: 25.40 cents/gallon

    Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

    Major private employers: Covenant Health, FedEx

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

    Latest Special Reports