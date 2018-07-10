    ×

    1. Texas

    The Lone Star State is tops, with an economy that stands alone. But schools have huge problems.

    Oil continues to represent a core industry in Texas. 
    Oil continues to represent a core industry in Texas. 

    Category
    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Grade
    Workforce 286 7 1 A
    Infrastructure 288 1 1 A+
    Cost of Doing Business 216 18 15 A-
    Economy 263 1 25 A+
    Quality of Life 142 31 37 (Tie) D
    Technology & Innovation 157 9 11 A-
    Education 80 37 34 (Tie) D
    Business Friendliness 84 21 24 C+
    Access to Capital 95 3 3 A+
    Cost of Living 40 11 9 A-
    Overall 1651 1 4 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Greg Abbott, Republican

    Population: 28,304,596

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 5.2 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 4.1 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: None (levies a gross receipts tax)

    Top individual income tax rate: None

    Gasoline tax: 20 cents/gallon

    Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

    Major private employers: H-E-B Super Market Chain, Exxon Mobil

