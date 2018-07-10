    ×

    3. Utah

    The economy is great in the Beehive State, but it fumbles on education by underfunding its schools.

    A snowbird skiing in Utah.
    Scott Markewitz | Getty Images
    Category
    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Grade
    Workforce 265 11 18 B+
    Infrastructure 246 10 9 B+
    Cost of Doing Business 198 23 24 (Tie) B
    Economy 251 2 4 A+
    Quality of Life 206 12 20 B
    Technology & Innovation 133 19 18 (Tie) B-
    Education 87 34 34 (Tie) D+
    Business Friendliness 103 12 16 B
    Access to Capital 64 18 18 (Tie) B-
    Cost of Living 29 22 17 C+
    Overall 1582 3 8 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Gary Herbert, Republican

    Population: 3,101,833

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 2.2 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 3.0 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: 5 percent

    Top individual income tax rate: 5 percent

    Gasoline tax: 29.41 cents/gallon

    Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

    Major private employers: Intermountain Health Care, Extra Space Storage

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

