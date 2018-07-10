2. Washington

Economic Profile
Governor: Jay Inslee, Democrat
Population: 7,405,743
GDP growth (Q4 2017): 3.1 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2018): 4.7 percent
Top corporate tax rate: None (levies a gross receipts tax)
Top individual income tax rate: None
Gasoline tax: 49.40 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, stable
Major private employers: Costco Wholesale, Microsoft
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence