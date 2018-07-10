    ×

    2. Washington

    A great workforce and growing economy help the Evergreen State stand tall. But high costs chip away at its advantages.

    Boeing 747 jets are built in the company's factory at Paine Field in Everett, Washington.
    Getty Images
    Category
    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Grade
    Workforce 305 2 5 A+
    Infrastructure 196 31 32 (Tie) C+
    Cost of Doing Business 162 33 32 (Tie) C+
    Economy 245 4 3 A+
    Quality of Life 225 5 5 B+
    Technology & Innovation 166 6 3 A
    Education 131 12 19 B+
    Business Friendliness 69 32 31 C-
    Access to Capital 81 11 8 A-
    Cost of Living 14 37 37 D
    Overall 1594 2 1 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Jay Inslee, Democrat

    Population: 7,405,743

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 3.1 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 4.7 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: None (levies a gross receipts tax)

    Top individual income tax rate: None

    Gasoline tax: 49.40 cents/gallon

    Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, stable

    Major private employers: Costco Wholesale, Microsoft

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

