    26. Wyoming

    The Cowboy State is using friendly regulation to attract business, but they’re not bringing in much capital. 

    Score
    2018 Rank
    2017 Rank
    Grade
    Workforce 238 22 17 B
    Infrastructure 231 12 14 (Tie) B
    Cost of Doing Business 207 20 26 (Tie) B+
    Economy 141 30 43 C
    Quality of Life 189 20 16 C+
    Technology & Innovation 50 49 40 F
    Education 112 21 11 C+
    Business Friendliness 108 10 13 B
    Access to Capital 9 47 50 F
    Cost of Living 31 20 15 (Tie) B-
    Overall 1316 26 27 -

    Economic Profile

    Governor: Matt Mead, Republican

    Population: 579,315

    GDP growth (Q4 2017): 1.7 percent

    Unemployment rate (May 2018): 3.9 percent

    Top corporate tax rate: None

    Top individual income tax rate: None

    Gasoline tax: 24 cents/gallon

    Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): No rating/AA+, stable

    Major private employers: Rio Tinto Energy America, Cloud Peak Energy

    Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

