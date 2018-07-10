26. Wyoming

Economic Profile
Governor: Matt Mead, Republican
Population: 579,315
GDP growth (Q4 2017): 1.7 percent
Unemployment rate (May 2018): 3.9 percent
Top corporate tax rate: None
Top individual income tax rate: None
Gasoline tax: 24 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): No rating/AA+, stable
Major private employers: Rio Tinto Energy America, Cloud Peak Energy
