UK Prime Minister Theresa May receives the backing of her party — for now

The likelihood of a leadership challenge to U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May looks to have faded after the majority of her Conservative Party lawmakers appeared to lend support to her latest Brexit plan.

Over the weekend, the U.K. government claimed it had reached unity among senior politicians as it sketched out a three-page deal on its proposed future relationship with the European Union.

That apparent harmony was then blown to pieces when the U.K.’s main Brexit negotiator, David Davis, quit late Sunday night. Less than 24 hours later Boris Johnson resigned as the U.K.’s foreign secretary.

Johnson was particularly scathing of May’s proposal, suggesting in his resignation letter that “the Brexit dream is dying.”

Those high profile departures triggered a day of political chaos as the U.K. waited to discover if May’s leadership would be immediately challenged by either Johnson or another disgruntled “Brexiteer.”