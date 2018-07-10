    ×

    US Markets

    US futures edge higher as trade turmoil takes a backseat and earnings filter through

    U.S. stock index futures posted mild gains ahead of Tuesday’s open, supported by positive trade overseas.

    Around 6:45 a.m. ET, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 61 points, indicating a higher open of 69.41 points. Nasdaq 100 and the S&P 500 futures also indicated an upbeat start to their respective trading sessions.

    Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

    While concerns surrounding a trade spat between the U.S. and other major economies continue to weigh on sentiment, investors will likely be turning their attention to earnings and news coming from overseas.

    Earnings season kicked off on Tuesday with PepsiCo reporting a better-than-expected quarterly profit. The company's stock rose 1.7 percent in the premarket.

    Investors will be awaiting any news surrounding trade, after the U.S. and China exchanged tariffs of $34 billion on one another last Friday. As President Donald Trump heads to Europe this week, investors will be watching the interactions the U.S. incumbent has with European leaders. On Wednesday and Thursday, Trump will be in Brussels attending a NATO meeting, before he heads to the U.K. to meet with the British Prime Minister Theresa May later in the week.

    Overseas, investors will be keeping an eye on Brexit, after news emerged Monday that both U.K. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis had resigned from their posts, amplifying pressure on May and her government over future Brexit negotiations.

