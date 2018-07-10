Trump administration announces list of tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods

The Trump administration on Tuesday released a list of 10 percent tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods, making good on the president’s recent threats to escalate a broadening trade war with Beijing.

“The $200 billion figure we're looking at is roughly equal to their exports to us,” a senior administration official said.

The tariffs will not go into effect immediately, but will undergo a two month review process, with hearings on Aug. 20 through Aug. 23.

Some of products on the list facing tariffs are from Made in China 2025 sectors, the official said. Made in China 2025 is a strategic plan to make China a leader in key global industries, including technology.

When compiling the list of goods, the U.S. Trade Representative took into account what could cause disruptions to China's economy.

The official said the administration has been extremely clear to China in terms of its concerns about trade, but China has been unresponsive.