21st Century Fox increases bid for UK broadcaster Sky in battle with Comcast

Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox said it had secured a deal to buy Britain’s Sky on Wednesday, ratcheting up the stakes of an ongoing bidding war to acquire the European television group.

Fox — which is widely expected to receive regulatory approval from the U.K. this week after initially reaching a deal with Sky in December 2016 — increased its offer to £14 per share on Wednesday morning, up from £10.75 per share. This values the deal at $32.5 billion.

The news puts the ball back in the court of U.S. media giant Comcast, which had offered £12.50 per share for Sky.

Fox, which already owns a 39 percent stake of Sky, said it had secured the backing of the independent committee of Sky for the deal.