Asian shares decline and yen firms after tariff list news; US futures lower

Trade developments returned to focus during Asian trade on Wednesday, with major markets in the region trading lower following the release of a list of an additional $200 billion in Chinese goods on which the U.S. is considering imposing tariffs.

The goods on the U.S. government's list would be subject to 10 percent tariffs, according to a statement from U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, who said his office will proceed with a public notice and comment period before the levies are officially imposed.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.79 percent in early trade as trade-sensitive stocks, such as automakers, mostly sank. Other Japanese exporters also traded lower, with chip-related company Advantest down 1.18 percent and Canon slipping 0.51 percent.

The dollar softened against the safe-haven yen following the latest tariff news, with the greenback trading at 110.85 at 8:02 a.m. HK/SIN, after trading above the 111 level overnight.