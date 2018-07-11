Buy Netflix shares because of its ‘insurmountable’ lead in video streaming: Credit Suisse

Netflix will dominate the online video subscription market for the next decade due to the strength of its original content, according to Credit Suisse.

The firm’s analyst assumed coverage on Netflix shares with an outperform rating, citing the unparalleled size of its membership base.

“The first U.S. premium pay service, HBO, has never seen its clear leadership challenged, and its lead in profitability has been only widening over time. We believe the global streaming SVOD [subscription video on demand] marketplace will share a similar path, with NFLX enjoying unchallenged leadership and disproportionate scale benefits," analyst Douglas Mitchelson said in a note to clients Tuesday. “Netflix’s leading global scale has created structural advantages that appear to us to be virtually insurmountable at this point.”