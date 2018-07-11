Broadcom reaches deal to acquire CA Technologies for $18.9 billion in cash

Broadcom and CA Technologies on Wednesday announced that Broadcom has agreed to acquire the enterprise technology company for $18.9 billion in cash.

The deal values CA stock at about $44.50 per share, or a premium of about 20 percent to the closing price of CA common stock on July 11.

The acquisition represents a strategic win for Broadcom, furthering its mission to acquire "mission critical technology businesses," following its failed takeover bid for rival Qualcomm. CA Technologies, which manufactures cloud-based and traditional enterprise software, could help diversify Broadcom, should it gain antitrust approvals in the U.S., the E.U. and Japan. The boards of both companies have already approved the deal.

Shares of CA Technologies soared more than 16 percent in extended trading, after an earlier report by The Wall Street Journal that Broadcom was close to acquiring the software company.

Shares of Broadcom fell more than 5 percent in after-hours trading. Broadcom is down more than 5 percent year to date, amid a tumultuous year for the chipmaker's stock value.

Read the full statement below:

"Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), a leading semiconductor device supplier to the wired, wireless, enterprise storage, and industrial end markets, and CA Technologies (NASDAQ: CA), one of the world's leading providers of information technology (IT) management software and solutions, today announced that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement under which Broadcom has agreed to acquire CA to build one of the world's leading infrastructure technology companies.

Under the terms of the agreement, which has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies, CA's shareholders will receive $44.50 per share in cash. This represents a premium of approximately 20% to the closing price of CA common stock on July 11, 2018, the last trading day prior to the transaction announcement, and a premium of approximately 23% to CA's volume-weighted average price ('VWAP') for the last 30 trading days. The all-cash transaction represents an equity value of approximately $18.9 billion, and an enterprise value of approximately $18.4 billion.

Hock Tan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Broadcom, said, 'This transaction represents an important building block as we create one of the world's leading infrastructure technology companies. With its sizeable installed base of customers, CA is uniquely positioned across the growing and fragmented infrastructure software market, and its mainframe and enterprise software franchises will add to our portfolio of mission critical technology businesses. We intend to continue to strengthen these franchises to meet the growing demand for infrastructure software solutions.'

'We are excited to have reached this definitive agreement with Broadcom,' said Mike Gregoire, CA Technologies Chief Executive Officer. 'This combination aligns our expertise in software with Broadcom's leadership in the semiconductor industry. The benefits of this agreement extend to our shareholders who will receive a significant and immediate premium for their shares, as well as our employees who will join an organization that shares our values of innovation, collaboration and engineering excellence. We look forward to completing the transaction and ensuring a smooth transition.'

The transaction is expected to drive Broadcom's long-term Adjusted EBITDA margins above 55% and be immediately accretive to Broadcom's non-GAAP EPS. On a combined basis, Broadcom expects to have last twelve months non-GAAP revenues of approximately $23.9 billion and last twelve months non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $11.6 billion.

As a global leader in mainframe and enterprise software, CA's solutions help organizations of all sizes develop, manage, and secure complex IT environments that increase productivity and enhance competitiveness. CA leverages its learnings and development expertise across its Mainframe and Enterprise Solutions businesses, resulting in cross enterprise, multi-platform support for customers. The majority of CA's largest customers transact with CA across both its Mainframe and Enterprise Solutions portfolios. CA benefits from predictable and recurring revenues with the average duration of bookings exceeding three years. CA operates across 40 countries and currently holds more than 1,500 patents worldwide, with more than 950 patents pending.

Financing and Path to Completion

Broadcom intends to fund the transaction with cash on hand and $18.0 billion in new, fully-committed debt financing. Broadcom expects to maintain an investment grade rating, given its strong cash flow generation and intention to rapidly de-leverage.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of CA shareholders and antitrust approvals in the U.S., the EU and Japan.

Careal Property Group AG and affiliates, who collectively own approximately 25% of the outstanding shares of CA common stock, have entered into a voting agreement to vote in favor of the transaction.

The closing of the transaction is expected to occur in the fourth calendar quarter of 2018."