Cambridge Analytica must answer to India or 'face the consequences,' lawmaker says

The Indian government has issued a stern warning to Cambridge Analytica, the now-defunct political consultancy, over its operations in the country.

The embattled former firm had “better come on board or face the consequences,” Ravi Shankar Prasad, India’s minister for its Information Technology and Law and Justice departments, told CNBC on Tuesday.

Former Cambridge Analytica employee-turned-whistleblower Christopher Wylie told the U.K. government during a testimony in March that the firm had “worked extensively in India” and had an office in the country. Wylie later tweeted further information about his claim.

The company’s troubles began earlier that month after a report on the U.K.’s Channel 4 News showed its executives revealing to undercover journalists the extent of its work on political campaigns across the world. This involved bribes, sex workers and the spreading of misinformation, as well as the unsolicited analysis of data belonging to 87 million Facebook users, gathered via a third party app.