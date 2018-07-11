Cramer Remix : After Trump’s NATO comments, these sectors are worth owning   

CNBC's Jim Cramer might not be a foreign policy expert, but that didn't keep him from analyzing how President Donald Trump's comments to NATO representatives could affect stocks.

On Wednesday, the president said at a press conference that Germany was "totally controlled" by Russia, criticizing Germany for doing deals with Russian energy producers. He later told NATO leaders to boost their military spending.

The "Mad Money" host agreed that Germany depends on Russia for natural gas, figuring that Trump's strategy was to get Germany to do more deals with liquefied natural gas producers with the United States. He also liked the profit prospects inherent in Trump's defense statement — that is, if U.S. allies cooperate.

"I don’t know whether Germany’s willing to play ball, but if today’s tough talk makes a difference, it will give these industries a boost," Cramer said.

"Either way, the American defense and liquefied natural gas stocks are worth owning here," he continued. "I don’t think you’re coming to them too late. If anything, judging by the vociferous nature of our president’s strident tone this morning, it’s still early."